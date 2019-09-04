BEYONCE CELEBRA SU CUMPLEAÑOS 38
La cantante nacida en Houston Texas el día de hoy cumple 38 años. Ella nació el 4 de septiembre de 1981 en la ciudad espacial.
Ya muchas personalidades del mundo del entretenimiento la felicitaron a través de twiter.
¿Tú ya lo hiciste?
Happiest birthday to the queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, The bey who is always gonna slay til the end of the day.-- #BeyDay #BeyonceDay https://t.co/Clzw7jlMOF pic.twitter.com/tJ3HPVjxDk— Emily Dawson (@EmilyDawson_29) September 4, 2019
happy birthday to the love of my life#BeyDay #BeyonceDay #beyonce pic.twitter.com/izKxLKYYhF— A.m.a.n.d.a (@mandithecrazy) September 4, 2019
Happy Birthday to the best artist, singer, dancer, mother, and THE BEST ENTERTAINER ALIVE Beyoncé! A star was born 38 years ago. Happy Birthday Queen Bey -- pic.twitter.com/dysHDbjMwi #BDay #BeyDay #BeyonceDay— Bria Stream Motivation (@nk1isontheway) September 4, 2019