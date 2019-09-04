BEYONCE CELEBRA SU CUMPLEAÑOS 38

September 4, 2019
La cantante nacida en Houston Texas el día de hoy cumple 38 años. Ella nació el 4 de septiembre de 1981 en la ciudad espacial.

Ya muchas personalidades del mundo del entretenimiento la felicitaron a través de twiter.

¿Tú ya lo hiciste?

