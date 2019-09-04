BEYONCE CELEBRA SU CUMPLEAÑOS 38

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La cantante nacida en Houston Texas el día de hoy cumple 38 años. Ella nació el 4 de septiembre de 1981 en la ciudad espacial.

Ya muchas personalidades del mundo del entretenimiento la felicitaron a través de twiter.

¿Tú ya lo hiciste?

Happiest birthday to the queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, The bey who is always gonna slay til the end of the day.-- #BeyDay #BeyonceDay https://t.co/Clzw7jlMOF pic.twitter.com/tJ3HPVjxDk — Emily Dawson (@EmilyDawson_29) September 4, 2019