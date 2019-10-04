EL NUEVO CHALLENGE DEL INTERNET, TIENES QUE ENCOTRAR A UN LEOPARDO EN ESTA FOTO

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

Amigos les tengo un challenge nuevecito que ya ronda por las redes sociales. Se trata de encontrar a un leopardo que aparece en esta foto. Tomate tu tiempo, pero no te tardes demasiado.

Cuéntanos cuanto tiempo duraste para encontrarlo y si aun no lo logras ver.

¡Listo! 3-2-1

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo