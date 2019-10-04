EL NUEVO CHALLENGE DEL INTERNET, TIENES QUE ENCOTRAR A UN LEOPARDO EN ESTA FOTO

October 4, 2019
Richard Heathcote Getty Images Europe

Lawrence Barajas

Amigos les tengo un challenge nuevecito que ya ronda por las redes sociales. Se trata de encontrar a un leopardo que aparece en esta foto. Tomate tu tiempo, pero no te tardes demasiado.

Cuéntanos cuanto tiempo duraste para encontrarlo y si aun no lo logras ver.

¡Listo! 3-2-1

Lawrence Barajas
