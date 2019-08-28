ESTAS SON LAS CANCIONES MAS ESCUCHADAS DEL VERANO DE ACUERDO CON SPOTIFY
Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas
El verano ya esta apunto de terminar y Spotify saco una lista de las canciones más escuchadas del verano.
Muchas veces hemos escuchado estas canciones cuando vamos en el carro, cuando nos encontramos en la playa o en nuestro cuarto escuchando nuestra lista de Spotify.
Artistas como Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish y muchos mas se encuentran en esta lista.
«Señorita» - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
«I Don't Care» - Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
«bad guy» - Billie Eilish
«Old Town Road - Remix» - Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X
«Callaita» - Bad Bunny, Tainy
«Beautiful People» - Ed Sheeran, Khalid
«Otro Trago» - Darell, Sech
«Someone You Loved» - Lewis Capaldi
«Goodbyes» - Post Malone, Young Thug
«Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse» - Post Malone, Swae Lee
Most streamed songs of the summer on global Spotify:— chart data (@chartdata) August 28, 2019
#1 Señorita
#2 I Don't Care
#3 bad guy
#4 Old Town Road
#5 Callaita
#6 Beautiful People
#7 Otro Trago
#8 Someone You Loved
#9 Goodbyes
#10 Sunflower