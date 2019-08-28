ESTAS SON LAS CANCIONES MAS ESCUCHADAS DEL VERANO DE ACUERDO CON SPOTIFY

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

El verano ya esta apunto de terminar y Spotify saco una lista de las canciones más escuchadas del verano.

Muchas veces hemos escuchado estas canciones cuando vamos en el carro, cuando nos encontramos en la playa o en nuestro cuarto escuchando nuestra lista de Spotify.

Artistas como Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish y muchos mas se encuentran en esta lista.

«Señorita» - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

«I Don't Care» - Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

«bad guy» - Billie Eilish

«Old Town Road - Remix» - Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

«Callaita» - Bad Bunny, Tainy

«Beautiful People» - Ed Sheeran, Khalid

«Otro Trago» - Darell, Sech

«Someone You Loved» - Lewis Capaldi

«Goodbyes» - Post Malone, Young Thug

«Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse» - Post Malone, Swae Lee

