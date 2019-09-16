HAMILTON POOL UNA JOYA SECRETA EN TEXAS QUE POCOS CONOCEN
Hamilton Pool es una alberca natural que se formo miles de años atrás en Austin Texas.
El clima con sol aun no se termina y te recomiendo que antes de que comience el frio y las bajas temperaturas en Texas te vallas un fin de semana para conocer este lugar increíble.
Esta es la dirección de Hamilton Pool, 24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 para poder ir a esta joyita en Texas tienes que reservar tu lugar. También aquí te dejo el numero para que pidas información (512) 264-2740
