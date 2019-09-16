HAMILTON POOL UNA JOYA SECRETA EN TEXAS QUE POCOS CONOCEN

September 16, 2019
Donald Miralle / Getty Images North America

Lawrence Barajas

Hamilton Pool es una alberca natural que se formo miles de años atrás en Austin Texas.

El clima con sol aun no se termina y te recomiendo que antes de que comience el frio y las bajas temperaturas en Texas te vallas un fin de semana para conocer este lugar increíble.

Esta es la dirección de Hamilton Pool, 24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 para poder ir a esta joyita en Texas tienes que reservar tu lugar. También aquí te dejo el numero para que pidas información (512) 264-2740

Oh Hamilton pool...A unique natural area surrounds this pool, collapsed grotto and canyon, formed by thousands of years of water erosion. Lush plant communities, a variety of wildlife species and natural shelter attracted the area's first inhabitants who's cultural remains date back over 8,000 years. ☝️Make a reservation before you go! • • • #hamiltonpool #bluewaters #hillcountry #texashillcountry #Texas #happycamper #discovering #homeiswhereyouparkit #vanlifediaries #lifeisahighway #destinationunknown #roadtripping #austintexas #dallastexas #sanantoniotx #swimminghole #texaslakes #cleanwater #canyonlake #newbraunfels #sanmarcos #texasnature #texasliving #texaspride #texasstyle #texaslife #texasoutdoors #texassummer #seekahighercampground

A post shared by Mystic Quarry (@mysticquarry) on

Hamilton Pool Preserve requires reservations and is normally several weeks (sometimes months) booked. It’s definitely worth the wait so go reserve your spot now! You can sometimes luck out and get next day reservations as people cancel, so check their website often! ☀️-- • @yensidtlaw -- • Follow @hikeaustin and use #hikeaustin to be featured. Comment with any questions! • #austin #austintx #atx #hiking #austintexas #512 #do512 #365thingsaustin #igaustin #iloveaustin #igtexas #texas #hikingtexas #optoutside #hikeatx #exploreaustin #trueaustin #outdoorvoices #austinlife #keepaustinweird #austin360 #visitaustin #texashillcountry #ilovetexas #texastodo #austintodo #hamiltonpool #swimaustin

A post shared by Hike Austin (@hikeaustin) on

Hamilton Pool is one of the most unique swimming holes in Texas and it’s right out our backdoor! Whether you’ve been 100 times or never, it’s time to plan another trip! Hamilton Pool requires reservations this time of year so please plan ahead --☀️----‍♂️ • @jstittphotography -- • Follow @hikeaustin and use #hikeaustin to be featured. Comment with any questions! • #austin #austintx #atx #hiking #austintexas #512 #do512 #365thingsaustin #igaustin #igtexas #texas #hikingtexas #optoutside #hikeatx #exploreaustin #trueaustin #outdoorvoices #austinlife #keepaustinweird #austin360 #visitaustin #texashillcountry #hamiltonpool

A post shared by Hike Austin (@hikeaustin) on

Such an amazing weekend exploring new and familiar places with a few of my favorite humans. ✨ #hamiltonpool #atx

A post shared by Morgan Young (@morgannic0le) on

 

Lawrence Barajas
Hamilton Pool
texas
Austin
Travel

