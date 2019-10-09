LLEGA LA BARIBE JUEZA PARA ENSEÑAR A NIÑAS A TOMAR MEJORES DECISIONES EN FAVOR DEL MUNDO

October 9, 2019
Lawrence Barajas

La popular muñeca de Barbie siempre ha sido uno de los juguetes mas reconocidos y que la mayoría de las niñas quisiera tener. Es por eso que cada año salen Barbies con diferentes características y personalidades.

Este año llega la Barbie Jueza con el motivo de empoderar a las pequeñas jovencitas y enseñarles de la importancia de tomar las mejores decisiones para su futuro y carrera.

Definitivamente este puede ser un gran regalo para Navidad y día de Reyes.

Lawrence Barajas
barbie
Jueza
Navidad
juguetes
mujer

