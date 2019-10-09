LLEGA LA BARIBE JUEZA PARA ENSEÑAR A NIÑAS A TOMAR MEJORES DECISIONES EN FAVOR DEL MUNDO
La popular muñeca de Barbie siempre ha sido uno de los juguetes mas reconocidos y que la mayoría de las niñas quisiera tener. Es por eso que cada año salen Barbies con diferentes características y personalidades.
Este año llega la Barbie Jueza con el motivo de empoderar a las pequeñas jovencitas y enseñarles de la importancia de tomar las mejores decisiones para su futuro y carrera.
The verdict is in! With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better.
Shop now: https://t.co/ceim7WxU1E. pic.twitter.com/IQDCp6rZtL
Definitivamente este puede ser un gran regalo para Navidad y día de Reyes.
Law-making & ceiling-breaking! Continue to inspire the next generation to see themselves in careers underrepresented by women. By encouraging more girls to explore careers with the #Barbie Judge Doll, we show them they can be anything: