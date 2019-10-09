LLEGA LA BARIBE JUEZA PARA ENSEÑAR A NIÑAS A TOMAR MEJORES DECISIONES EN FAVOR DEL MUNDO

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La popular muñeca de Barbie siempre ha sido uno de los juguetes mas reconocidos y que la mayoría de las niñas quisiera tener. Es por eso que cada año salen Barbies con diferentes características y personalidades.

Este año llega la Barbie Jueza con el motivo de empoderar a las pequeñas jovencitas y enseñarles de la importancia de tomar las mejores decisiones para su futuro y carrera.

The verdict is in! With over 200 careers since 1959, this year Barbie takes the stand as a Judge! The Barbie Judge Doll encourages girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better.



