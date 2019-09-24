LOS GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS THE BEST EN SU CUARTA EDICION
Mejor entrenador de futbol varonil:
¡Felicitaciones, ----Juergen Klopp!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/o7BpCJZ8R9
Mejor portera:
¡Felicitaciones, ----Sari van Veenendaal!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
A la Guardameta de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/Teoz9ZFXsk
Fair Play:
¡Felicitaciones, Marcelo Bielsa y el equipo del Leeds United!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
Premio Fair Play de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/exbW7U5sJa
Mejor portero:
¡Felicitaciones, ----Alisson!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
Al Guardameta de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/UBOJbMhkvX
Mejor jugador del año:
¡Felicitaciones, ----#LeoMessi!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
Jugador de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/mlcK8f9tk9
Mejor jugadora del año:
¡Felicitaciones, ----#MeganRapinoe!#TheBest— #TheBest (@fifacom_es) September 23, 2019
Jugadora de la FIFA 2019#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/cvpdbHP7oJ