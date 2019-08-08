MOCHILAS A PRUEBA DE BALAS PARA EL REGRESO A CLASES

August 8, 2019
Liliane Lathan / Stringer Getty Images North America

Lawrence Barajas

Cada vez vivimos en un mundo donde las tragedias se vuelven comunes y la violencia es parte de nuestra vida diaria. Despues de que en los últimos meses se han registrado más tiroteos en los Estados Unidos y siguen aumentando son muy pocas las precauciones que se han tomado, pero una de ellas es que ahora ya venden mochilas a prueba de balas para los niños en el regreso a clases.

Lawrence Barajas
Bullet Proof Backpacks
regreso a clases

