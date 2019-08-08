MOCHILAS A PRUEBA DE BALAS PARA EL REGRESO A CLASES

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

Cada vez vivimos en un mundo donde las tragedias se vuelven comunes y la violencia es parte de nuestra vida diaria. Despues de que en los últimos meses se han registrado más tiroteos en los Estados Unidos y siguen aumentando son muy pocas las precauciones que se han tomado, pero una de ellas es que ahora ya venden mochilas a prueba de balas para los niños en el regreso a clases.

After the weekend’s mass shootings, the United States is a country on edge. Sales of bullet-proof backpacks have sky-rocketed and a motorbike backfiring in Time Square sent thousands running. Will the U.S. ever change their attitude towards guns? #9Today pic.twitter.com/d6637t9pB0

My mom just sent me this picture. If you are from a different country & see this please tell me if you're buying BULLET PROOF BACKPACKS along with pencils & lunch boxes in your country for school? Or is this the only country?



YEP THIS IS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/c6o6WF84q5