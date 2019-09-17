TAYLOR SWIFT PASARA A LA HISTORIA COMO LA PRIMER MUJER EN CANTAR EN EL NUEVO ESTADIO DE LOS RAMS Y LOS CHARGERS

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La cantante Taylor Swift acaba de anunciar su gira de nuevo álbum SUMMER y parte de esta gira esta cantar en el festival LOVER FEST WEST que se llevará a cabo en el estadio SOFI, el cual será el nuevo estadio de futbol americano de Los Rams y Los Chargers de Los Ángeles.

La gira de Taylor comenzara por Europa en el mes de junio, luego visitara Brasil y más tarde llegara a los Estados Unidos.

También esta por confirmar mas fechas en el Reino Unido y en Los Estados Unidos.

For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon! TaylorSwift.com