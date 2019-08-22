TOMAN FOTOS DEL TITANIC Y SU ESTADO ACTUAL DESPUES DE MAS DE UN SIGLO QUE SE HUNDIO

El Titanic se hundió en abril de 1912 y después de mas de un siglo de esta tragedia la compañía Caladan Oceánica un grupo de exploradores lograron fotografiar el Titanic en su estado actual.

El Titanic se encuentra a mas de 600 kilómetros de distancia de la costa de Terranova Canadá y les tomo 8 días a los exploradores hacer estas fotografías y documental.

